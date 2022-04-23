Stanley William Stillwell Sr.
Stanley William Stillwell Sr., 71, of Stephens City, VA, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born May 6, 1950, in Washington, DC, the son of Stanley L. and Ethel Beach Stillwell. He retired as a plumber and was a member of Plumbing Union 005, Washington, DC.
Stanley married Emma Louise Mefford on May 31, 1969.
He is survived by his wife Emma; five children, Shannon Stillwell of Winchester, Shelley Segura of Winchester, Jessica Ramirez of Stephens City, Wendy Herrera of Port Deposit, MD, and Stanley W. Stillwell Jr. of Stephens City; two brothers, Joseph Stillwell of Mount Jackson, VA, and Steve Stillwell of Bristow, VA; two sisters, Gloria Ryland of Woodstock, VA, and Sandra Stillwell of Fredericksburg, VA, 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral home with Pastor Alvin Walker officiating.
Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
