Stephanie Jennings McWhorter November 5, 1938 - June 12, 2021

Stephanie Jennings McWhorter, 82, of Winchester, Virginia, beloved wife, mother, grandmother (Grammie) and great-grandmother, passed away on June 12, 2021 at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury.
Born on November 5, 1938, she was the daughter of Vincent Murrin Jennings and Glenna Nellis Jennings of Charleston, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, W. David McWhorter, and their son, Blair Jennings McWhorter.
Stephanie leaves behind her surviving children Ellen McWhorter Martin and her husband, Pepper, of Winchester, Virginia; Brian Jennings McWhorter and his wife, Donna, of Winchester, Virginia; Rebecca McWhorter Beirne of Charlottesville, Virginia; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Debbie Spradling, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graduating with a BA in speech pathology from West Virginia University, Stephanie made many lifelong friends as a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She married her college sweetheart, David McWhorter, on August 1, 1959 and went on to have four children with him during their 61-year marriage.
Stephanie accompanied David as he made his way through medical school, residency, his army service, living in Richmond Virginia, Petersburg Virginia, and Boston Massachusetts, before ultimately moving their growing family to Winchester, Virginia and putting down roots.
While busy raising their children and helping bolster her husband's growing obstetrics practice, Stephanie also found time to support her community in multiple ways. She served on the board of Glen Burnie (now Museum of the Shenandoah Valley) and was a member of the Junior Century Club, the Winchester-Clarke Garden Club, and the Winchester Hospital Auxiliary. She also was a very active member of Christ Episcopal Church, singing in the choir and serving on the Altar Guild for over 50 years.
While she couldn't even boil an egg when she got married, Stephanie made up for her lack of culinary skills in spades, feeding her large family an ever-evolving menu of gastronomic delights. She made homemade jam, baked bread from scratch, and could whip up the most delectable hollandaise. Dinner was always an event, with fresh flowers on the table, candles lit, and carefully curated music in the background. It was a sit-down affair, always, with cloth napkins, too. And she made it look so easy.
But what Stephanie will be most remembered for is the lovely home she created with David at their beloved Macmore. Bought at a time when others were moving to the suburbs, their historical home was the perfect backdrop for a larger-than-life existence, with elaborate dinner parties in the formal dining room, and casual cocktail parties by the pool. Stephanie was the ultimate bon vivant, and her home was her artistic masterpiece. She excelled at furnishing and decorating it, filling it with beautifully arranged flowers grown on site. Holidays were elaborate and magical events, the house decorated to the nines. Christmas was the most grand of all, Macmore glistening with candles in every window, and mantles adorned with an impressive nutcracker collection. The children, dressed in matching pajamas, would file down the grand staircase Christmas morning, an impressive array of gifts awaiting them downstairs; there were dolls and bikes, a puppet theatre, and one year there was even a life-sized dinosaur replica that Stephanie and David put together after a long night, struggling with complicated instructions and many, many Styrofoam dinosaur "bones." If you ever saw the movie "Please Don't Eat the Daisies," it was kind of like that. But from the outside looking in, it was an enviable-looking life to those whose lives seemed more "ordinary."
A mutual love of travel meant that Stephanie and David travelled throughout Europe and also took their kids on ski trips and trips to Disney World. Stephanie even worked for a travel agency at one point, her love of travel was so strong. She also started her own catering business, putting her well-honed entertaining chops to good use.
On one of their many trips, Stephanie and David discovered St. Croix. Spending their winters there, they went on to create a second life for themselves, making a whole new set of friends, with whom they stayed in touch even after selling Wyndmere, their St. Croix property, due to David's failing health.
Above all else, though, Grammie (aka Stephanie) loved her role as grandmother. She doted on her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and loved nothing more than regaling her friends with tales of their achievements and escapades.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Ruth Robinson, who helped the McWhorter family for many years, doting on Stephanie and David as they fought their respective health challenges. The family is also extremely grateful to the many nurses and aides who cared for Stephanie at Westminster-Canterbury, especially Kelly, who made Mom's final months a little more tolerable.
There will be a family graveside service. Arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
Her family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Stephanie's name to: Winchester Christ Episcopal Church; Museum of the Shenandoah Valley; or the Henry & William Evans Home for Children.
