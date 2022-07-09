Stephanie Lynn Jenkins Stephanie Lynn Jenkins, 38, of Berryville, died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Berryville.
She was born November 27, 1983, in Winchester the daughter of John Jenkins and Penny Willis Scott.
She enjoyed making art work, being outside and hiking.
In addition to her parents and step parents, David Scott and Brenda Jenkins, she is survived by her children, Brianna and Gracie Brookman, and Ryley Jenkins; siblings, Kristie and Rusty Jenkins, Amanda Russell and her husband, Tim, Shelby Ritenour, Rebecca Riggleman, John and Amber Laird; four nieces and three nephews.
Her grandparents, Bob and Betty Albright, preceded her in death.
A funeral will be 1:00 pm Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Chaplain David Sipp. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
