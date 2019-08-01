Stephen D. “Steve” Shumaker
Stephen Davis “Steve” Shumaker, 64, of Winchester, VA died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home.
Steve was born on July 24, 1955 in Winchester, VA, a son of the late Olen B. and Nancy L. Peacemaker Shumaker. He was a 1973 graduate of Handley High School, and machine operator for 45 years at Zuckerman Company in Winchester. Steve loved the Washington Nationals, Native American Indians, his work and most of all his family.
Surviving is a sister: Linda J. Shumaker of Winchester, VA; two nephews: Charles “Kelly” Lockhart of Winchester, VA; Bucky Lockhart of Inwood, WV; a niece: Sue L. Peffer of White Post, VA.
He is preceded in death by a sister: Dudy M. Lockhart.
A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Gore, VA on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Fairview Cemetery, C/O Karren Delinger, 8962 Northwestern Pike, Gore, VA 22637.
