Stephen Daniel "Skip" Baker, 71, of Winchester died Monday, August 17, 2020 in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was born March 11, 1949 in Winchester the son of Norman and Betty Cole Baker.
He was an avid fan of NASCAR and NFL football, especially the '49ers. He was a published author, and enjoyed muscle cars and 80's music.
He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Schulte (Eric) of Vacaville, CA, Stephanie Trujillo (David) Haysville, KS, and Bettie Simons (Pete) of Greeneville, TN; grandchildren, Nicole, Alexis, Mackenzie, Samantha, Dominic, Alyssa, and Victoria; a great-grandson, Azton; siblings, Michael Baker (Norma), Karen Jelinek (Sam), Tammy Baker, Rusty Orndorff, Tracy Pearson (Marc), and Rick Orndorff (Meena).
A funeral will be 5:00 p.m. Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Reverend Vernon Bray.
Interment will be private.
Friends will be received Friday from 3-5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
