Stephen Davis Malone

Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Potential for flooding rains. High 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.