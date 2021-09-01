Stephen Davis Malone
Stephen Davis Malone, 73, of Winchester died on August 23, 2021, in the Hospice Unit of the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Martinsburg. He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret Knight Malone and David Edward Malone. He is survived by his aunts Theresa (Sue) Malone Sousa of McLean, Virginia and Nancy Malone D’Oench and husband Woodbridge of Old Saybrook, Connecticut.
Stephen was a graduate of James Wood High School where he played trumpet in the marching band for four years; he then attended Shenandoah College.
In 1969, after basic training in the Army, he was offered additional training either for the Secret Service or in Aviation Mechanics. He chose the latter and served in Vietnam and Germany where he was responsible for scheduling the maintenance on several hundred helicopters.
After an honorable discharge, he graduated from the United Systems School, receiving a Tractor-Trailer (CDL-A) license. For many years he worked in mechanical maintenance and truck transport in the Winchester area. He regularly attended and sang in the choir of Second Opequon Presbyterian Church.
A graveside service will be held at Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 3, 2021.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.