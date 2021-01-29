Stephen E. Bush
Stephen Elmer Bush passed away peacefully on January 14, 2021. He was born 7/9/1929 in Battle Creek, Michigan, where he graduated from Battle Creek Central High School and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1947.
Upon completing his studies at Michigan State University, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War which brought him to the Washington, D.C., area. While stationed at Ft. Myer, Steve began his involvement with Calvary Baptist Church where he met and married Bertha Jenkins. A year at Colorado State College and a Masters Degree in Counseling later, the couple returned to Washington D.C. and Steve started a new job as a Science teacher and counselor for DC public schools. With the arrival of children and a move to Alexandria, Steve switched to a new career as a Safety Professional first working for Melpar Inc throughout the 1960’s before becoming the Library of Congress’s first Safety Officer in 1971.
Retiring in 1996, Steve and Bertha stayed active devoting more time to grand kids and extended family, volunteer public service, as well as travel. In 2002 they downsized and moved from Alexandria to Winchester, Virginia. As a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and finding no local chapter in Winchester, Steve was instrumental in starting a new chapter, serving as President and enjoyed many more years as Registrar helping prospective members document their ancestry. In 2017 Steve and Bertha moved to Crozet in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, never shrinking from doing what was right and the gentle affirmation he brought to many.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Nancy Sharkey, his wife Bertha and all of his siblings.
His memory will be lovingly cherished by surviving children Stephen Frederic Bush (Charlotte) of Williamsburg, VA,
Laura Smith (Bradley), son-in-law Dan Sharkey of Fairfax, VA, Grandchildren Fiona and Anneliese Bush, Megan, Kylie, and Adam Smith, Luke, Reid, and Sam Sharkey as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
A memorial service will take place at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Alexandria, VA at a later date.
In lieu flowers, donations in his name can be made to the DNC via Act Blue or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
