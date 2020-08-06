Stephen E. Lee
Stephen Edmond Lee, age 79, born May 16, 1941, in Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully at his home in Bluemont, Virginia, on the evening of August 2, 2020. He died like he lived, with little suffering, good timing, and lots of grace and love.
He is survived by daughter Jennifer Lee, son Gregory Lee, and his wife Monique, granddaughter Amanda Lee, sister Tamsin Stewart, and former wife Mary Jane and her husband and Steve’s dear friend, Michael. And his dog, Pippy, the light of his life for the last 10 years.
He had a short career as a rock-n-roll radio DJ in Montrose and Portland, Oregon, before becoming an airline pilot for United Airlines in 1966. He retired as a captain in 1998 and enjoyed his retirement tremendously, indulging his love of photography, reading, and learning new things.
Some of his favorite things were his dog, music of all kinds, good herb, Mac computers, cooking, and his little house and land in Frogtown. He rode his ATV around his property the night before he died and came to alert his neighbor that a chicken was locked out of her pen and needed assistance.
For much of his life, Stephen amazed his family with what a difficult pain in the ass he could be, in spite of many decades of deep interest in spiritual matters, especially those of an Eastern orientation. But when it came time for the real test of his convictions, he walked his talk. He faced his demise with a lighthearted attitude, courage, and resilience. He fought cancer for over four years in a practical and pragmatic way, with a focus on maximizing the quality of his life Now.
Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
