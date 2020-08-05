Stephen Gary Funkhouser "Steve"

Stephen Gary "Steve" Funkhouser, 62, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Steve was born in 1957 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Roxie A. and Cecil D. Funkhouser. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator with C.S. Jennings for 7 years and previously at E. R. Neff, serving for 25 years. Steve was a graduate of James Wood High School and attended Whats New Worship in Winchester. Other than excavating, Steve was also owner/operator of "Got You Covered", a linen rental business where he prided himself on providing excellent service to all his clients and brides. He totally enjoyed being his wife's assistant at Millwood Station Banquet Hall, creating many precious memories for clients and their guests.
Steve was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed playing fantasy football and loved working at his excavating job. He had a great love for Chow Chows, especially his fur baby, Tayah. Steve was one of eight children and he loved spending time with his family and friends. His greatest love was being a "Bonus Daddy" to his stepdaughter, Lindsey. They were two peas in a pod!
He married Tammy S. Whitlock on August 8, 2008 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are his sisters, Carolyn Sibert (Walter), Margaret Ann Oates and brother, Charles Funkhouser (Jane). He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by stepdaughter, Lindsey Delozier; sister, Betty Jean Wood; brothers, Donald, Robert and David Funkhouser; and his Chow babies, Ginger, Charo and Onyx.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will follow the visitation on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Andy Combs officiating. Interment will be in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow the interment at Millwood Station Banquet Hall.
Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Oates, Timmy Oates, Jeff Whitlock, Richard Leon Lloyd, Michael Clark Lloyd, and Dareld Whipkey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia, 22601, memo: Stephen G. Funkhouser.
