Stephen Gene Manuel "Porkchop"
Stephen Gene Manuel "Porkchop" passed away Thursday, July 14th, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice.
Stephen was born March 13, 1952, the son of the late Henry Herbert Manuel and Jean Crider Manuel of Strasburg, VA.
He was a 1972 graduate of Strasburg High School. Stephen was a car salesman for many years in Winchester, VA.
Stephen was an avid collector and restorer of antique cars. He loved to attend and walked many miles through car shows and flea markets. Stephen owned and restored many antique cars and muscle cars throughout his life. He loved the Washington Redskins, now known as the Washington Commanders. He loved major league baseball and NASCAR racing. First Bank of Strasburg was blessed to have Stephen as their official Christmas “Santa Claus” in the 1970’s and early 1980’s.
Along with the love of his life, Lois, of 37 years, Stephen is survived by his daughters, Sandy Hauer and Candy Snapp and husband Scott of Winchester; his brother, H. Paige Manuel and wife Lander of Winchester; a sister, Taralyn Manuel Nicholson and husband Steve of Strasburg; grandchildren, Tyler, Meredith, Madison, and Donnie. Stephen is also survived by several nephews, nieces and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester VA 22601.
A celebration of life and luncheon for Stephen will be held on Sunday, July 24th at 2 pm at Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester Va. 22603. If you have an antique car, please drive in remembrance of Stephen.
