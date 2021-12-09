Stephen L. Chance, 85, of Winchester, VA, passed on 4th of December, 2021.
Mr. Chance was born on the 29th of February, 1936 in Seymour, MO. He was the son of the late Merle and Nellie Parker Chance.
He was a member of the Winchester Church of God and the Church of the Good Shepard, where he played the organ for both churches. He was a long-standing member of The Gideons. He also donated over 1,000 Hours to Faith in Action.
He graduated from Kansas City College and Bible School in 1953. He retired from the Veterans Administration with 30 years of service in 1985. He also retired from the Air National Guard with 21 years of service after serving 4 years in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as an Associate Broker from 1988 to 2017 between Crum Realty, Inc. and Long & Foster/Webber Associates.
Mr. Chance married Annalee Cochran on the 12th of November, 1965. Annalee proceeded him in death on the 15th of March, 2015.
Mr. Chance is survived by his Daughter: Deborah Williams, five Grandchildren: Rebecca McGrane, Stephen McGrane, Elizabeth McGrane, Thomas McGrane, Nathaniel Williams, and nine Great-Grandchildren. He is also survived by one Brother: Dwight Chance and three Sisters: Grace Reavis, Patricia McFaddin and Carolyn King.
Visitation will be held this Friday, December 10th, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
Funeral Services will be held this Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at 1:00pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. With Pastor Darrell Waller officiating.
Burial Services will be held this Monday, December 13th, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Gideon’s International.
P.O. Box 3423, Winchester, Va.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
