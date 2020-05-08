Stephen Michael Frohlich, 61, of Stephens City, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born on June 9, 1958, in Washington, D.C., and was a son of Mary Jane Greer Frohlich of Luray and the late Edward Marlow Frohlich.
Stephen was a member of the Abundant Life Church in Stephens City.
On June 19, 1998, he married Flor Rodriguez Frohlich, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his mother and his wife are a daughter, Stacey Anderson of Lilburn, GA; a stepdaughter, Flor Scanlan of Mount Holly Springs, PA; a sister, Dawn Frohlich of Waldorf, MD; two brothers, James Frohlich of Golden Beach, MD, and John F. Frohlich of Staunton; and two grandchildren, Dianna Scanlan and Lucas Scanlan.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Edward Frohlich.
Services are planned for a later date.
