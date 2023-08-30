Stephen Page Lewis II
Stephen Page Lewis II, 55, of Frederick County, VA, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
Page was born in 1968 in Tucson, AZ, son of the late Stephen Page Lewis Sr. and Sandra Boyce Webb; stepson of Jennifer Lewis of Montross, VA. He was a graduate of Handley High School, Class of 1986. Page worked for Valley Protein, Inc. He was truly a kind soul who would give you the shirt off his back. His true passion was listening to music and playing his guitar.
Surviving are his brothers, Stephen “Todd” Lewis and wife, Ashley, of Bumpass, VA, and Richard “Ritchie” Lewis and wife, Lesley, of Winchester, VA.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A graveside service will be private.
A memorial fund has been established for Page to assist with funeral expenses. Checks may be payable to: Stephen Page Lewis II Memorial Fund and mailed to First Bank, 1835 Valley Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601.
