Steve Leinbach Mathis
Steve Leinbach Mathis, 67, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Steve was born August 26, 1953, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Troy Davis Mathis and Mary Virginia (Leinbach) Mathis. Steve moved with his family to Alexandria, Virginia, as a young boy and lived most of his life there. Steve graduated from Ft. Hunt High School and Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina, with a degree in English and Journalism. He served as the Sports Information Director at Guilford.
Upon graduation from Guilford, Steve returned to Alexandria and married his wife Deborah “Debbie” Canard on June 28, 1975. Steve began a long career in the federal government working at the U.S. Patent Office, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives where he concluded his career in the Senior Executive Service (SES). He retired from government service in 2008 and worked as a government contractor with various agencies until he became ill in 2017.
Steve and Debbie raised their family in Alexandria in the same home that he lived in as a child. They relocated to Winchester in 2012, but still made many trips to Nationals Park to watch their favorite team play. Along with his wife, he is survived by his two daughters Meredith Speir and Megan Carter; two grandchildren Caroline Speir and Colton Carter; two sons-in-law Ronnie Speir and Chris Carter. He is also survived by many cousins and dear friends.
Steve loved God, his family, the North Carolina Tarheels, the Washington Nationals, golf especially and most every other sport in some way. He coached both of his daughters in basketball and never missed a game or a tennis match when they were playing. He loved being a girl dad and was especially proud of his new title of “Pop Pop” bestowed by his grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, beginning at 10:00 am. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Dan Carlton officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Nationals Philanthropies at give.nats4good.org or The Chris Atwood Foundation, PO Box 9282, Reston, VA 20195.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.