Steven E. Culver

Steven Edward Culver, 75, of Berryville, Virginia, went to meet his Maker, Saturday, February 22, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Steven was born December 8, 1944 in South Hampton, New York, the son of the late Oliver Sidney Culver and Elizabeth Ann O’Connor Culver.
“Hebe” as he liked his friends to call him was a graduate of Clarke County High School, Class of 1964. He attended Drake Business College in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“Hebe” was a past member of the Local 675 Operating Engineers, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He spent most of his life operating heavy equipment.
Surviving are a son, Tommy Culver (Bev) of Winchester, VA; a daughter, Karen Drury (Aaron) of Winchester, VA; two sisters, Elizabeth Wiley of Stephens City, VA and Cathy Hively (H.D.) of Atlantic Beach, FL; and two brothers, Tom Culver (Sherry) of White Post, VA and Kevin “Dude” Culver (Jean) of Fort Valley, VA; and three grandchildren by his daughter, Trevor Pearson (Jenica) of Gerrardstown, WV, Landon Drury and Ella Drury, both of Winchester, VA.
A brother-in-law, H. G. Wiley, preceded him in death.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
