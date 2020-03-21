Steven F. Bock
Steven Frederick Bock, 72, of Gore, VA passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center with his family by his side.
Steven was born on January 25, 1948 at home in Glen Burnie, MD, a son of the late William G. Bock and Doris Eileen Kalandros. He was an Eagle Scout with 3 Palms, attended Maryland Boys State in 1965. He was a 1966 graduate of Glen Burnie High School where he lettered in baseball and lacrosse. His favorite sport was lacrosse where he played under the tutelage of Coach C.J. O’Connor. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and served from 1967-1973. He went to two years of electronic schools and served four years on board the U.S.S. Gurnard SSN 662 a nuclear powered fast attack submarine stationed out of San Diego, CA. He worked 32 years for the Social Security Office. Steve loved the outdoors, numerous sports and being with family and friends. After retiring, he especially enjoyed hiking in the mountains along the Appalachian Trail (AT) with his spouse Linda, his son Vern and Gabbi his granddaughter. He section hiked about 700 miles of the AT.
Steve married Linda R. Rittmeyer on July 12, 1969 in Glen Burnie, MD.
Surviving with his spouse of over 50 years are his sons: Steve Jr. (Amanda) of Winchester, VA; Vernon (Jennifer) of State College, PA; a daughter Alexis Groah (Gary) of Ashburn, VA; two sisters: Barbara Lee Adams of Marion, OH; Renee Luedtke (Lou) of Glen Burnie, MD; and seven very talented grandchildren that he loved very much: Alex, Ethan, Gabbi, Isabel and Ben Bock, Mackenzie and Meghan Groah.
He is preceded in death by a brother: Steve William “Herky” Bock.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date.
Kindly omit floral arrangements and consider making a memorial contribution in memory of Steven to the Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637 or Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
