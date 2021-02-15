Steven Glen Corbit “Steve”
Steven Glen “Steve” Corbit, 50, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Steve was born in 1970 in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, son of Carl H. Corbit and the late Lorraine V. Corbit. He was a graduate of North Penn High School and Penn State, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Logistics. Steve furthered his education and earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Virginia Tech. He was a member of Stephens City United Methodist Church. When his children were younger, Steve was a youth sports coach and an Assistant Scoutmaster with BSA Troop 15. He was an avid hunter, liked to paint, enjoyed traveling, hiking, and loved the outdoors. Steve was always involved in his community and above all else, family came first in his life.
He married Kathryn Elizabeth Showalter on May 24, 1997 in Warrenton, VA.
Surviving with his wife, Kathy, is daughter, Victoria and son, Nicholas “Nick”; sister, Susan Kosten (Bryan); brothers, David Corbit (Sue) and Robert Corbit (Rebecca); and his in-laws, Karen and Warren Showalter. He is also survived by his loving nieces, many dear friends and his faithful canine companion, Oakley.
All services with Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steve’s memory to: Steve’s Memorial Fund c/o Bank of Clarke County, 382 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City, VA 22655 (Check made payable to Kathryn Corbit Memorial Fund).
