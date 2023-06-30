Steven Lloyd Broadstreet “Triple-X”
Steven Lloyd Broadstreet, 60 of Stephens City, VA, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at VCU Hospital in Richmond, VA.
Steve was born in Saginaw, MI, on August 4, 1962, the son of Donna Broadstreet of Murfreesboro, TN and the late Charles Broadstreet. He was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1980. Steve then went on to graduate from the Diesel Institute of America in Landover, MD. He retired as Director of Maintenance for TISMA, Inc., in Dulles, VA in 2009. Steve served our country in the United States Army during the Gulf War as a SSGT (E6) from April 4, 1983 to October 14, 1994. During his time in the Army he received the Army Commendation, Army Achievement Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Senior Aircraft Crewman Badge and the Parachutist Badge. He was in the 82nd Airborne and was a MOS AHI Attack Helicopter Repairman.
Steve had a larger-than-life personality and during his life made many friends and touched many lives through his love of motorcycles, music, airplanes, and his interests in military history.
He had a love of motorcycles which resulted in his receiving many awards including, 2012 National Champion for Senior Superbike Award. Steve was known for his mentoring and coaching of other riders, most recently, with Cornerspeed and the Mid-Atlantic Road Racing Club. He had a great love for his granddaughter, Harper Belle, who referred to him as “Poppy”.
Steve is survived by his wife Celeste, whom he married on July 16, 1983; children, Brian Lloyd Broadstreet (Abby) of Bunker Hill, WV, Darren Lane Broadstreet of Winchester, VA, and Michelle Broadstreet; grandchildren, Harper Belle Broadstreet and Keelie Broadstreet; and brother, Mark Broadstreet (Stacey) of Murfreesboro, TN.
A visitation will be held for Steve on Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 5pm to 7pm with a memorial service at 7pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment with military honors will be the following day, Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11am at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Steve to Military and Veteran Suicide Prevention at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention atAFSP.org
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at
