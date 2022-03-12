Steven M. Ramsey “Steve”
Steven Marshall Ramsey, 69, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home.
Steve was born in Rockbridge County, VA, in 1952, the son of the late David Rue and Lucille Laverne (Glass) Ramsey. He was owner of Ramsey’s Wallpaper Covering. Steve was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1971, and served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. He was a member of Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church, the Winchester Moose Lodge and a former member of the Izaak Walton League. Steve was an avid gardener, growing vegetables and flowers. He loved birds, reading the Atlas and fishing in his former years.
He married Twyla “Susie” Symons on April 14, 1984, in Winchester, VA.
Steve is survived by his wife; daughter, Amanda Ramsey Noll (Jason) of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, Owen and Madelyn Noll both of Martinsburg, WV; sisters, Shelby Sowell (Dwight) of Stephens City, VA, Frances Shaffer (Stuart) of Gore, VA; brothers, Gerald Ramsey (Patty) of Stephens City, VA, Barry Ramsey (Elaine) of Columbia, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 10am with a service at 11am all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Davey Ermold officiating. Interment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Friends and Family are invited to a luncheon following the service at Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Rd, Winchester, VA 22603.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church, 1025 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, VA or Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Rd., Winchester, VA 22603.
