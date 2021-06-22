Steven Mark See, Sr. “Steve”
Steven Mark See, Sr., 65 of Winchester, VA passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD.
Steve was born in 1955 in Winchester, VA to the late Guy, Sr. and Delvia Carr See.
Steve was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1974. He worked and retired after 44 years as a Supervisor for the Virginia Department of Transportation. Steve was a member of Hoppers Auto Club, Winchester/Frederick County Conservation Club and the National Rifle Association. He coached 20 years for Frederick County American Little League and was Cub Scout Master for Pack #63.
Steve married Terri Leigh Roe on June 20, 1974 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with his wife Terri, are his children, Steven Mark See, Jr. and wife Christine of Capon Bridge, WV and Melissa Kelley and husband Eric of Winchester; grandchildren, Lucas Kelley of Winchester, VA, Aiden Kelley of Winchester, VA and Emmalee See of Middletown, VA; sisters, Robin McKay of Winchester, VA and Crystal Jones of Winchester, VA; brothers, Leslie See of Kansas City, MO, Kenneth See of Augusta, WV, Justin See of Stephens City, VA and Guy See, Jr. of Stephens City, VA.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm with a funeral service the following day, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Gore, VA. Officiating will be Reverend Roy Riley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steve’s memory may be made to: Round Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 141 Spinning Wheel Ln, Winchester, VA 22603 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601
