Steven Meredith Bageant Steven Meredith Bageant, 71, of Winchester, VA, died January 24, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
He was born May 2, 1950, in Winchester, the son of Daniel Dawson Bageant and Frances Darlington Bageant. He was a member of Burnt Factory Church UMC. He worked as an offset pressman for FEMA.
Steven married Daphne Shaw on December 4, 1969.
Steven is survived by his wife, Daphne, of fifty-two years; a daughter, Stephanie Bageant Sampson of Stephens City; two grandchildren, Morgan Danielle Sampson and Matthew Robert Sampson; and two brothers, Gary Bageant and Donald Bageant, both of Winchester.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Bageant Mabe.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 31, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with a memorial service following at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Phil Brumback officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
