Steven Merle Rogers
Steven Merle Rogers, 66, of Winchester, VA, died peacefully at home with his family by his side, July 9, 2022.
Steven was born October 21,1955 in Omaha, NE. He was adopted and raised by the late Marion Merle and Mary Elizabeth Todd Rogers. Steven served his country in the US Army. He was a member of the Walk to Emmaus. Steven was a lifetime musician enjoying and participating in all different types of music, and of course he was a big fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
He married Joni LuAnne Cockrell Rogers on January 26, 2001, in Winchester, VA.
Along with his wife, Steven is survived by his children, Jessica Larrick of Boyce, VA, Jayson Larrick of Winchester and Morgan Rogers of Winchester; sister Sherrill Rogers Shimek of Platsmouth, NE, and three grandchildren, Hailee Larrick of Winchester, Aaron and Autumn Larrick of Inwood, WV.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be July 14, 2022 at 11:00 am at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
