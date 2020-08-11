Steven Michael Angus, 64 of Winchester, VA passed away at University of Virginia Medical Center Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Born on March 26, 1956 in Charleston, SC he was a son of the late Henry “Jack” Angus and Cornelia Lavita Angus. Steve was a lover of his dog, Honey, going to family reunions, antique shopping and a good cup of coffee.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Reginald “Reggie” Angus; two aunts, Mary McGuire and Roselle Martin; three uncles, Odell Angus, Davis Angus and Billy Cash.
He is survived by two daughters, Chelsea Angus of Myrtle Beach, SC and Brittany Angus and her fiancé Josh Lambert of Rowlett, TX; a son, Collin Angus of Winchester, VA; a granddaughter, Layla Lambert of Rowlett, TX; an uncle, James Angus of Madison Heights, VA, three aunts, Dean Carwile of Madison Heights, VA, Beverly Wright of Roseland, VA, and Myrna Cash of Madison Heights, VA.
A private graveside will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Park with a public memorial service to be held at a later date.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.