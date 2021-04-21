Steven Patrick Nelson, age 43, passed away unexpectedly at home in Queens, NY, on April 17, 2021. Born on Aug. 23, 1977 in Stamford, CT where he lived while attending elementary school, at age 11 his family moved to Front Royal, VA where he attended Warren County Middle School. In 1996 he graduated from John Handley High School in Winchester, VA. During his school years he participated in varsity football, wrestling, and baseball. In high school he was often found at the home of Cookie and Larry Sullivan who kept a good eye out for all the young men in his graduating class. In 1997 he moved to New York where he worked in the financial industry and got his Series 7 license and later earned his Bachelor's from Empire State College. Steven was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He had a passion for photography, animals, and sports. Steven inspired the establishment of the Shenandoah Fine Art Scholarship of New York through his love of sports and the arts. He was known to be an incredibly kind and creative person. He had a great sense of humor, infectious laugh, and was always looking to cheer up those around him. He would give those in need the shirt off his back.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Townsend Nelson of Covington, LA. He was the only child born to Martha Lynn Nelson Fazio (Tom) in NY and Frank W. Nelson (Amanda) in VA. Steven is also survived by Rachel's parents Will and Mary Townsend and sister-in-law, Monica, his great aunt Yolanda Caroppoli, his step-sister, Kristin Fazio ( David Wolff) and her children Skyler, Thomas and Noah, cousins Jessica (Izzi) and Rick Sheahan, Steven's aunt Diana (Tom ) Saquella in MD and her children Laura Dalton and David Vincent; his Uncle Charles G. Klapheke (Patricia) in NC and their children Christopher Klapheke, Matthew Klapheke, Katrienne Feaster and Shauna Moore, and numerous beloved cousins located all over the east coast, and many friends who have loved him over the years.
Friends may call Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 29 Atlantic Ave, Floral Park, NY 11001. 2-5:00, 7-9:00. The home can also be accessed via Long Island Railroad, Hempstead line, Floral Park stop, located at the south side of the station. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10:15, at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 1300 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY. The church can be accessed from the LIRR, Port Washington line, Manhasset station. It is a short walk to St. Mary's. There will not be a graveside service.
Plans are being made for a Celebration of Life in Winchester, VA on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Winchester Moose Family Center at 6:00; 215 E. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601. A burial and service are being planned for a later date in Covington, LA, where Steven's ashes will be buried with the couple's unborn son, Liam Townsend Nelson (2016).
Any donations in Steven P. Nelson's honor may be made to St. Christopher's Inn in Garrison, NY. http://stchristophersinn-graymoor.org/support-recovery/donate/
