Steven S. Smallwood Steven Scott Smallwood, 57, of Berryville, Virginia, died Friday, April 7, 2023, in Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Smallwood was born March 5, 1966, in Leesburg, Virginia, the son of Thomas Earl Smallwood Jr. and Catheryn Waugerman Smallwood.
He was self-employed as a mechanic.
Surviving with his mother of Berryville, VA, are a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Smallwood of Marquette, Kansas; two brothers, Mike Smallwood and Mark Smallwood, both of Berryville, VA; three sisters, Ivy Cooper of Bunker Hill, WV, Lori Shirkey of Inwood, WV, and Kathy Smallwood of Winchester, VA; and six grandchildren.
His father, Thomas Earl Smallwood Jr., and a brother, Thomas Robert Smallwood, preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
