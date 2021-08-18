Steven Thomas Tarrant
Whitmore Lake, Michigan December 25, 1970 — June 30 2021
Steven’s Legacy:
Steven Tarrant, 50, passed away on June 30, 2021. He was born on December 25, 1970 in Rahway, New Jersey to Thomas and Rosemary (Torre) Tarrant. He shared this Christmas birth date with his maternal grandfather who always made sure Steven’s birthday never got lost in the Christmas season.
While living in New Jersey, Steven was chosen as the Poster Child for the Association for Retarded Citizens and a big banquet was held for the occasion. Also, in 1976 Steven was one of the first special needs children to appear on Sesame Street. He enjoyed his skit with David, Maria, and Big Bird so much that this likely sparked his lifelong desire to be a celebrity.
Steven began his schooling at the age of 5 and attended school up until his graduation from the Wings Program in Rochester Michigan at the age of 21. He proudly marched into the ceremony with his cap and gown and gave the valedictorian speech he had written. Steven was always an avid reader and had his library card wherever we were living. One of his favorite things to do was to go to the bookstore and add to his extensive collection of books.
Upon moving to Winchester, Steven began his employment at NWWorks which provides training and employment opportunities for special needs adults. He worked in production and also had jobs at Blockbuster Video, Bob’s Big Boy, and the Firefly Cafe. Steven was a member of the Aktion Club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club. Steven was also a member of the Very Special Arts Chimers , a music therapy program developed by the Shenandoah University Music Department. This group performed locally many times during the school year and at the White House during the Clinton administration. Steven worked the red kettle for the Salvation Army for many years during the Christmas Season.
While in Winchester Steven discovered his love for Karate and spent several years working through the discipline and moving up in the ranks; ultimately earning a special Black Belt. Steven was very involved in many sports through Special Olympics. He enjoyed bowling, basketball, track and field and swimming, and won many medals. He also enjoyed kick boxing.
Steven was an author. He wrote a book titled “An Untold Story and All the Memories.” The book was dedicated to his family and has been registered in the U.S. Library of Congress.
Steven will be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, godfather, and friend.
Steven leaves behind his parents Tom and Rosemary Tarrant, his sister Rebecca (Ryan) Olivier , brother Dan (Ildiko) Tarrant. He also leaves behind his nieces Olivia and Grace, his nephews Dominic and Vendell, as well as his special pet dog Giada. Steven was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Joseph and Angela Torre and his paternal grandparents Robert and Barbara Tarrant.
There will be a memorial service for Steven on August 21 at Opequon Presbyterian Church beginning with a 10:00 am visitation and a 10:30 am service.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to NWWorks in Winchester where Steven was employed (https://nwworks.com) and Opequon Presbyterian Church where he was a member (https://www.opequonchurch.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.