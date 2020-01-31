Dr. Steven W. Shrader, formerly a professor of music at the University of the South in Sewanee, TN, died on January 24, 2020, at the age of 69.
He was born in Front Royal, Virginia, on February 6, 1950, to Charles and Peggy Shrader, and spent his early life in Winchester, VA.
His love of music developed in childhood, and his talent at both the piano and organ manifested at an early age. He graduated from Handley High School in the class of 1967. He earned his B.A. from the College of William and Mary, and subsequently received a Master’s in Piano Performance from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. He received his doctorate of Musicology at Northwestern University. A beloved professor, he taught music history, theory, and piano, and he served as Artistic Director of the Sewanee Summer Music Festival.
His daughter, Emily Hauze (Andrew), and son, Charlie, were both present with him as he passed away in his home in Chattanooga, TN. He is further survived by his wife, Patricia O’Connor, and his sister, Gretchen Saunders (Wayne) of Winchester, VA, niece Meg Saunders, and nephew Drew Saunders (Sarah Fait).
He will be interred alongside his parents at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA. on Tuesday, February 4, at 3:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held in St. Luke’s Chapel, Sewanee, TN, at a later date.
