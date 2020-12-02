Stevie Lynn Welsh of Frederick County, VA, passed away Saturday November 28 at Winchester Medical Center.
Stevie was born on September 26, 1956. The son of the late Noble William Welsh and Agnes Fiddler Welsh. He graduated from James Wood High School, Class of 76.
He is survived by his brothers: Glenn Welsh (Jean) of Winchester, Charles Welsh (Barbara) of Winchester, sisters: Betty Lou Strosnider (Harold) of Middletown, Peggy Waters (Aubrey) of Clearbrook, Mary Levesque (Paul) of Stephens City and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers: Noble (Sonny) Welsh, Fred R. Welsh and sisters Genevieve Madagan and Catherine Welsh and one nephew Justin Keith Welsh.
All Services will be private.
Donations can be made to Blue Hospice 333 West Cork St. 22601.
