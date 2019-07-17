Stewart Bryan Hawkins "Puggy"

Stewart Bryan Hawkins, 62, returned to his heavenly home on July 14, 2019.
Stewart was born in 1956 in Winchester, Virginia and was known to most as “Puggy”. He was the son of the late Henry “Vic” Hawkins and Loretta Snyder Hawkins. Stewart graduated from John Handley High School, Class of 1976, where he played 4 years of football. Soon after graduation, he began a 38 year career in biomedical /engineering. In addition, Stewart served as an instructor for American Safety and Health Institute and operated his own training center. Stewart was a diehard Redskin fan, a lover of Hatteras Island (which to him was “heaven on earth”), a proud owner of a Harley Davidson and loved his Jeep. He was an all-around outdoor enthusiast.
Stewart was the loving father of two daughters; Lauren Gayle Hawkins and Kathryn Bryan Hawkins. He was “G-dad” to one granddaughter, Lily Kathryn, all three of Winchester, Virginia. Stewart lovingly referred to his daughters and granddaughter as “the girls”. His steadfast love, support and dedication to his “girls” was obvious to all that knew him.
Along with his daughters and granddaughter, Stewart leaves behind two stepsons; Mathew Moffett and Nathan Laing; one sister, Jennifer “Susie” Hawkins and two brothers, Jeff Hawkins and Gary Hawkins. Stewart will be greatly missed by his “bonus” siblings; Dave and Melinda Hart and “Uncle Mike” and Cindy Lee.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at First Christian Church with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, an education fund benefiting Stewart’s granddaughter, Lily, has been established with Bank of Clarke County. Contributions may be made at any local branch.
