Strother Adams, Jr., 70, of Frederick County, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Strother was born in 1949 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Strother and Gertie Adams. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1969 and attended Lord Fairfax Community College. Strother served with the Winchester Army National Guard. He was a home builder in the Winchester area. Strother was a member of the Strasburg Moose Lodge 403, enjoyed golfing and football. He attended and was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church.
No one was a stranger to Strother whose vibrant personality inspired the lives of so many. His contagious smile and humor would light up a room. Known as Paw Paw, Strother adored his five grandchildren.
He married Susan Snapp on May 18, 1975 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Jenn Adams Blue (David) of Arlington, Virginia and Cindy Adams Auten (Adrian) of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Emma and Jack Auten, Brady, Harper and Mason Blue; sisters, Linda Martin, Mildred Lineberg, Gloria Crosen, Janie Clevenger, and Vonda Adams, all of Winchester, Virginia; brothers, Larry Adams of Winchester, Virginia, Bobby Adams of Slanesville, West Virginia, and David Adams of Stephens City, Virginia.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, Virginia with Reverend Dr. David Young officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Strother’s memory to Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22603 or to support kidney cancer please make contributions to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, Maryland 21202.
