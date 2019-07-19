Stuart T. Atkins

Stuart Thomas Atkins, 76, of Winchester, Virginia, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Atkins was born March 6, 1943 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, son of the late Stuart Raymond Atkins and Mildred Arvilla Lewis Dean Atkins.
He was a supervisor and CDL instructor for 10 years with Virginia Regional Transit.
He enjoyed being a coach and referee with Blue Ridge Youth Soccer.
He married Kathy Woods Atkins on January 20, 1978 in Leesburg, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are daughter, Beth Atkins of Reston, VA; brother, Scott Atkins of New York; his Australian family, Wayne and Bonnie Morris; and many nieces and nephews.
His brothers, James Kerns, Gary Kerns and Ronald Atkins, all preceded him in death.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
