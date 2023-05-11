Sue A. Broy
Sue Ann Broy, 74, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Broy was born August 4, 1948, to the late John and Kathleen Newcome of Winchester, Virginia.
She was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1966.
Sue married Robert “Bobby” Broy on July 1, 1973, in Berryville, Virginia. They owned and operated Broy’s Car Wash and Mini Storages in Berryville. After Bobby’s death, Sue continued to run the businesses.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother, Gary Newcome of Kansas.
She is survived by a very special sister-in-law, Gloria Broy; a brother, Phil Newcome (Joyce) all of Winchester, VA; a sister-in-law, Diane Newcome of Wichita, KS; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 P. M. Friday, May 12, 2023 with a service to follow at 2:00 P. M. at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
