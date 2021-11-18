Sue Ann (Doyle) Coffman, 90, formerly of Wardensville, WV, died on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at her home at the Willows of Meadow Branch, Winchester, VA.
Sue was born on September 2, 1931, in Wardensville, WV, the daughter of the late Clarence O. and Virginia Loy Doyle. She and her husband owned and operated the Freeze King restaurant in Wardensville and worked 11 years for the Capon Springs and Farms. Sue was a member of the Wardensville United Methodist Church, the VFW Post # 2102 Ladies Auxiliary and was a 1949 graduate of the Wardensville High School all in Wardensville, WV.
Sue married Richard J. “Dick” Coffman on March 19, 1951. Dick died on April 25, 1998.
Surviving are two daughters: Cindy C. Lindamood (Mike) of Columbus, OH; Kelly J. Coffman of Winchester, VA; Richard J. “R.J.” Coffman, II (Lynn) of Inwood, WV; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a brother: Loy Doyle and a sister: Maxine Miller.
A funeral service will be held at the Wardensville United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastors Robert Oakley and Michael Funkhouser. Interment will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery near Wardensville, WV.
Family will receive friends on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 4-7 PM at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wardensville United Methodist Church, 995 Trout Run Road, Wardensville, WV 26851, the Capon Valley Fire Co., PO Box 308, Wardensville, WV, 26851, or the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA, 22601.
