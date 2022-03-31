Sue A. Sheaffer May 25, 1935 - January 26, 2022
Sue Anderson Sheaffer of Covenant Woods, Mechanicsville, born in Winchester, Va journeyed peacefully to God on January 26, 2022.
She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Gina and John Thornton of Charlottesville, Va, Lee and Terrie Sheaffer, of Berryville, Va; her sister Judy Mayes of Hanover, Va; 4 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Sue was preceded in death by her parents Madeline Fries and William Turner Anderson of Winchester; her beloved husband of 66 years, The Rev. Lee B. Sheaffer; her son, Jonathan Bruce Sheaffer; her brother, Bill Anderson; and grandson, Dr. Aaron Sheaffer.
Sue was a graduate of John Handley HS ’53, She attended Shenandoah College where she met and married Lee Sheaffer. They began their lives together in Dayton Ohio where Sue taught elementary school and took classes towards her bachelor's degree. (She completed her studies and obtained her BA In education from George Mason College of UVA.) Upon Lee’s graduation from seminary, the couple went to Inwood WV where Lee served two churches. They made many lifelong friends there and began their family.
Sue and Lee formed a strong and loving partnership, she supported his ministry throughout his 50 years of service to The UMC. Serving five churches and three districts.
Sue loved all music especially opera and classical and sang soprano in several choral groups and church choirs. She served as a docent to the Virginia Opera.
Sue was very creative and enjoyed many creative arts. While Lee was serving Aldersgate UMC, Alexandria, Sue learned to paint china for which she had a talent. She became a member of the World Organization of China Painters and was a certified teacher of porcelain painting. Sue also wrote children’s stories and poetry as an educator. In retirement, she helped produce plays and cultural entertainments for her friends in the CWS community.
Sue loved furry creatures of all types, especially dogs. She was very proud of her family and frequently bragged about her children and grandchildren. She encouraged a love of art and music, attending every grandchild’s concert or play. Sue also enjoyed world travel until her illness. Throughout her struggles against Parkinson’s, which steadily robbed her of the ability to function independently, she kept up her gracious ways and good humor. This lovely lady will be greatly missed.
Sue will be interred at Mt. Hebron Cemetery Saturday, April 2 at 2 pm. Reception to follow at Shenandoah University.
In lieu of flowers, Sue requested donations be made to the Lee B. and Sue A. Sheaffer Scholarship Fund at Shenandoah University, Office of Advancement Shenandoah University; 1460 University Dr., Winchester, VA 22601.
