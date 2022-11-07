Sue E. Banks
Sue Elaine Banks, 63, of Alexandria, Virginia, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in the Adler Center, Aldie, Virginia.
Ms. Banks was born August 25, 1959, in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late David “Chuck” Dudley Thornton and Joan Mercedes Banks.
She worked for 42 years with the Central Intelligence Agency as a project manager.
Surviving are a daughter, Lauren Winger; godson, Gerrod Wright Jr.; brother, David M. Banks (Sharon); three sisters, LaVerne Wright (George Wright, Jr.), Deborah Davis, and Rhonda Mason; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, her brother, Tyrone Banks, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 12:30 P.M. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Dr. Rev. Sheridan Nelson officiating and Pastor Kathy Thompson giving the eulogy. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends starting at 11:00 A.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
