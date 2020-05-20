Sue Ellen Chilcott, 55, of Winchester, VA died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 9, 1965, Winchester, the daughter of Granville Franklin Chilcott, Jr. and Vivian Mae Silvius Fowler. Sue was a member of the James Wood High School Class of 1983 and a very loving mother.
Along with her parents she is survived by her children, Erin Chilcott of Winchester, Russell McKay II (Kayla) of TX and Chon-taa McKay of Winchester; her significant other, Russell McKay of Winchester; brother Ronnie Chilcott (Sue) of Winchester; sisters, Sandy Brining (Mike) of Hedgesville, WV and Darlene Chilcott (Art Sisk) of Winchester and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester on May 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Alger officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 12:00 — 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
