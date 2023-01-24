Sue Ellen Clevenger Biswell
Sue Ellen Clevenger Biswell, 86, of Chapel Hill, NC, died January 19, 2023, at Carolina Meadows after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease.
Born in Loudoun County, Virginia, she was the daughter of William Edward Clevenger and Emma Severson Clevenger. She grew up in Berryville, Virginia, and then attended Duke University where she graduated from the School of Nursing.
Sue Ellen approached life with enthusiasm and high standards for excellence. In Charlotte, she was a co-owner of an interior design firm. Upon moving to Orangeburg, SC, she worked as an RN for the Department of Public Health. After retiring, she and her husband moved to Chapel Hill, NC, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She had many interests and was an accomplished pianist, gardener, quilter and designer. Sue Ellen was an avid Duke basketball fan who rarely missed watching a game.
A lifelong Presbyterian, Sue Ellen was an active member of her church community. At First Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, she served as a deacon as well as President of the Women of the Church. While a member at University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill, she served as a Stephen Minister.
Sue Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Emma Clevenger, and her brother, James Clevenger. She is survived by David Biswell, her husband of 64 years, and their daughters Ann Leibel (Kevin Leibel) of Chapel Hill and Susan Pierson of Carrboro. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Katherine Leibel (Jon Gomes), Michael Leibel, Hayes Pierson, William Pierson and a great-grandson, Alex Gomes.
She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Diane Ferrier of Orangeburg, SC, Jane Golub of Overland Park, KS, and Patricia Clevenger of Bonito Springs, FL, as well as several much-loved nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held in Chapel Hill at a later date. Private interment will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Berryville, Virginia.
The family requests that memorials be made to University Presbyterian Church (Pastor's Discretionary Fund), P.O. Box 509, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
