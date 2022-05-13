Sun OK “Un Jung” Purtlebaugh
Sun OK “Un Jung” Purtlebaugh was born on August 3, 1951, in Seoul, South Korea, and died surrounded by her family and friends on May 9, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was married to the love of her life, Michael Vincent Purtlebaugh, on December 20, 1971, in Hagerstown, Maryland. Sun and “Mike” met while he was stationed in Korea, and, although she did not immediately come back to the United States, they continued to communicate through a translator. Eventually, Mike arranged for Sun to come home to the United States, where they were married and settled in Winchester, and had two children, Matthew Kerry (Cassie) of Stephens City, Virginia, and Caleb Hunter (Windy) of Newberry, Florida. Sun has four grandchildren: Matthew James, Hunter Green, Colton Joshua-Riley, and Gracyn Hunter-Riley.
Sun loved her church and was a member of Winchester Korean Presbyterian Church in Winchester, Virginia, where she was a deacon and sang in the choir. She was dedicated to the Lord’s work, and she enjoyed her church family very much. Sun also enjoyed gardening, reading her Bible daily, and spending time with her grandchildren. Sun was very proud of her family.
Sun was a very giving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was generous of her time, possessions, and talents. She is survived by her husband of over fifty years, Michael Vincent Purtlebaugh, her two sons, Matthew and Caleb, four grandchildren, and many special friends. She is also survived by two brothers who reside in Korea, Kyung Hyun and Kyung Hwan. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, one sister, and two brothers, Kyung Su Jang and Kyung Ho Jang.
Services will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Winchester Korean Presbyterian Church located at 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia. The Presbyterian Church is located within the Calvary Church of the Brethren. Visitation will begin at 3:00pm, followed immediately by her service at 4:00pm, and a reception afterward. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 1:00pm, at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, Virginia. Mrs. Purtlebaugh is in the care of Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 228 South Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
