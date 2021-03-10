Susan Carper Lee

Susan Walton Carper Lee, 84, of Frederick County, VA died on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Spring Arbor of Winchester due to complications from non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She had previously resided at "Providence" in Clarke County for more than fifty years.
Mrs. Lee was born in 1936 in Richmond, VA, the only child of Oscar Winfred Carper, MD and Ruby Walton Carper of Front Royal, VA. She credited her mother, a trained art and architectural librarian, with her thirst for knowledge as a child and her father for instilling the lessons of philanthropy and the enjoyment of music. Possessed of a quick wit and amazing memory, she was rarely at a loss for words. She believed that laughter was indeed the best medicine.
"Sue" was educated in Warren County Schools and was an alumna of Mary Baldwin College. On July 24, 1954, she married Edward Barrington Lee, Jr. of White Post, VA. Mr. Lee died on August 6, 1995.
Surviving are daughters Elizabeth Winfred Lee Bergfield and her husband Paul Richard Bergfield of Tampa, FL, Susan Meade Lee of North Carolina, Caroline Clayton Lee Roberts and her husband David Page Roberts of White Post, VA and a son, Edward Barrington Lee, III of Frederick County, VA.
Mrs. Lee leaves seven grandchildren: Laura Meade Bergfield Trengove and her husband Christopher, Stephen Quinn Bergfield, Dr. David Page Roberts, Jr. and his wife Quynh, William Barrington Roberts, Matthew Clayton Bergfield and his wife Tabitha, Catherine Alden Lee Fredrickson and her husband Sheldon, and Edward Barrington Lee, IV. A grandson, Charles Richard Bergfield, predeceased her in 2011.
In addition, Mrs. Lee adored her eight great-grandchildren: Kylie, Benjamin, Aiden, Winfred, Cecilia, Callum, Lillian Frances and Banks.
Mrs. Lee was an Ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church USA and was a member of Opequon Presbyterian Church. Her long association with Powhatan School included three terms on the Board of Trustees and, at the time of her death, she was a member of the Board of Associate Trustees.
A private interment will be held at Meade Memorial Episcopal Church cemetery in White Post, Pastor David Witt, officiant.
Mrs. Lee was passionate about many community organizations that she felt were devoted to promoting the most good for a variety of people and she provided for them at her death. Additionally, she appreciated the groups of volunteers and professionals who offered health care to those deserving, hard-working individuals who were uninsured. In lieu of flowers and in accordance with her desires, those wishing to do so are urged to consider donations to St. Luke's Community Clinic, 316 North Royal Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630 or Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, VA 22602.
