Susan Elizabeth Copp Lawrence, 52, of Mount Jackson, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 10, from 10:00am – 1:00pm at Community Mission Church, 50 Coffmantown Road, Woodstock, VA 22664. A main dish will be provided but the family asks that you bring a side dish if you are able.

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

