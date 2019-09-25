Susan Gess Greenwalt, of Winchester, VA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Facility, in Winchester, VA.
Born September 26, 1940, in Martinsburg, she was the daughter of the late Wade Goode Gess and Ruby (McCauley) Gess.
She was a former elementary school teacher in Berkeley County and retired after 36 years of service.
She was a member of the Bunker Hill United Methodist Church.
One of her passions was organizing the Bunker Hill Historical Committee. They published a book entitled “As Far As We Know...Historical Bunker Hill in 1993”. They also produced a documentary on the Fruit Industry entitled “Core of a Culture” and another documentary of the 100 years of Schools of South Berkeley County entitled “Dear Old Golden Rule Days”.
She is survived by two brothers, Bill Gess and Jim Gess; one daughter, Lisa Perez and husband, Robert of Williamsburg, VA; three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Greenwalt in addition to her life partner, Azmi Uthman.
Services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
Contributions can be made to Bunker Hill United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Music Ministry in Winchester, VA.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
