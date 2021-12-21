Susan Humphreys Beery, 56, of Gore, Virginia, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Beery was born September 28, 1965, in Roanoke, Virginia, daughter of the late Harden George Humphreys Jr. and Alice Carroll Humphreys.
She graduated from James Wood High School and Shenandoah University with a bachelor’s degree in business. She was an associate for Legal Shield.
In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, making salsa and strawberry jam, baking the most prize-worthy chocolate chip cookies, and cooking, especially her macaroni and cheese and scalloped potatoes.
She married Wayne Allen Beery on March 1, 1992, in Bradenton, Florida.
Surviving with her husband are two daughters, Bryana Beery (Justin Rogers) of Duffield, VA, and Allison Beery (Edward Benson) of Shanks, WV; son-in-law, Ernest “Ernie” Mose, Jr.; five grandchildren, William Rogers, Ernest Mose III, Dallas Mose, Beatrice Rogers, and Carly Mose; three sisters, Rosetta Shaffer (Mark) of Winchester, VA, Irene Gilley (Mike) of Forest, VA, and Diane Yates (Mike) of Colonial Heights, VA; two nephews; a niece; and nine cousins.
A funeral service will be held 7:00 P. M. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 P. M. Thursday evening prior to the service at the funeral home.
