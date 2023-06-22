Susan (Hudson) Haines
Susan (Hudson) Haines, 70, of Stephens City, VA, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Susan was born in 1953 in Hagerstown, MD, the daughter of Ann (Hardesty) Hudson and the late Louis Hudson. Susan graduated from Shenandoah College and Conservatory with her bachelor’s degree. She loved to glorify God through her gift of singing. A devout Christian, Susan was a member of Fellowship Bible Church. She retired from the Frederick County School System as a substitute teacher, a job she truly loved.
Susan will always be remembered as someone who offered words of kindness and a smile. Her joy came from her salvation through Jesus Christ, which she happily shared with others.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Haines, whom she married on April 5, 1981; sons, Jonathan Haines (Elyse) of Norfolk, VA, Joshua Haines (Jenny) of Holly Springs, NC; grandchildren, Silas, Petra, Vaia, Uriah, and Caleb; brothers, Steve Hudson of Clarke County, VA, Scott Hudson of Clarke County, VA, and sister, Sara Boulais of Winchester, VA.
A visitation will be held for Susan on Friday, June 23 from 7pm to 9pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
