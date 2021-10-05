Susan K. Campbell
Susan K. Campbell, 65, of Stephens City, passed away peacefully Friday, September 17, 2021 at Hilltop Assisted Living.
Susan was born on December 22, 1955 in Waynesboro, VA to the late John and Catherine Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael, on March 26, 1974.
Susan received a bachelor’s degree in business management from Virginia Wesleyan College and was employed by FEMA until her retirement in 2013.
She had a love for cars and she enjoyed long, scenic rides throughout the Shenandoah Valley. Her favorite time of year was the fall. Susan loved animals and was a faithful contributor to the SPCA and the Humane Society. She enjoyed spending time with friends and her rescue dog, Aggie.
Susan will be greatly missed by many.
Susan will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro, VA.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Omps Funeral Home on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 5:00.
