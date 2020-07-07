Susan Legge “Dixie”
Susan Jan Legge, 58, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Dixie was born October 13, 1961 in Winchester VA, daughter of Glenwood Purcell Nicholson and Mabel Pauline Kerns Snyder.
She was known for her homemade rolls, her generous and kind heart, enjoyed her time spent with loved ones, and attended Lifehouse Shenandoah Church.
After being together since 1989, she married Mark “Creeper” Andrew Legge on July 4, 2009. In their early days together, they covered all 48 continental states, either on Harley or in his tractor trailer, bringing her total to 49, after her trip as a teenager to Hawaii.
Surviving with her husband are her father (Dinah) of Bartow, FL; her mother (Lew) of Winchester, VA; her three children; Jennifer Gardiner, James R. DeHaven, Jr. (Brittney), and Melissa N. Rutherford (Willie), all of Winchester, VA; her bonus children, April Freeman of Inwood, WV, Dawn Legge of Gerrardstown, WV, and Surag Gopi of Washington, DC; 12 grandchildren; four sisters, Donna Stewart (Xavier), Sheryl Sneathen (Greg), Julie Nicholson, and Glenda Gebhardt (John), all of Winchester, VA; and many nieces and nephews.
Her sister-in-law, Phyllis “Dickie” Orndorff and bonus son, Travis White, preceded her in death.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Karen Adams officiating. Dixie’s wishes were to be cremated and burial will be private. Family and friends will gather for food and fellowship following the service at John H. Enders Fire Department Social Hall, Berryville. Any food may be delivered there after 9 a.m. Thursday.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Henry and William Evans Home for Children, 330 E Leicester St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
