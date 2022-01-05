Susan Lynn Martin, 64, of Stephens City, VA, passed away December 29, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center. She was born July 8, 1957, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Arthur Robert and Joan (Michael) Shiley.
Susan was employed as a Respiratory Therapist at the Winchester Medical Center for 30 years. She loved her job, especially her patients who often complimented the care she provided. She enjoyed going to car shows. She absolutely loved the Chevy Camaro and was the proud owner of many over her lifetime. As her children would say, she was the only person who would drive fast cars slowly. Susan enjoyed reading and had a huge collection of books that would drive her son crazy. Although this has never been confirmed, she very well could have been the biggest customer of the hospital book fair as evidenced by all the cookbooks, craft books, home project books, etc. that line her and her children's book shelves. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan but to some of her children's dismay, she seemed to be slowly converting to a Cleveland Browns fan thanks (or no thanks) to her nephew Jeff. She loved her Coca Cola. You would always find Susan with a pocketful of Wintergreen Mints and anytime she would pay visits to her family she would always bring a gift for each person and each pet. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Susan was not so great with time management (she graciously passed this along to at least one of her children) and "Where's Susan?" was not an unexpected question on most occasions. She might be the only person to take 8 hours to make a 3.5-hour trip to Pittsburgh every visit. What she lacked in promptness, she made up for in generosity. She was quick to donate when asked and she would do without so others didn't have to. Her heart was big. Sadly, her light has been extinguished too soon.
Susan married William Edward Martin on December 12, 1981, in Winchester and he preceded her in death on October 14, 2012.
Susan is survived by her three children Logan E. Martin (Alyson), Chrissy Franz (Mike), and Leslie Michielli (Mike); grandchildren Brayden, Nicolas, Aliza, Mikaila, and Ayla; her devoted sister Sandra Anderson (Douglas); several nephews and their families, and her special friend Michael Anderson.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects to Susan on Friday anytime from 10am-4pm at Omps Funeral Home, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday at 10am with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating
at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
