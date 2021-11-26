Susan Patterson Grady

Today and always we celebrate the life of Susan Grady- a real-life Superwoman. Kind-hearted and iron-willed, she kicked down the doors and came storming into this world on November 21st, 1956. A day that will live in infamy. Born to Ellis “Pat” and Eileen Patterson of Romney WV, Susan was the youngest of three children. Patty Wygal and Rich Patterson were her beloved siblings and also two of her best friends. They claim that Susan was the favorite child of Pat and Eileen as she was the baby and often got her way. Susan loved her family and prioritized it all of her life. She adopted her maiden name of Patterson as her middle name to honor her family after marriage.
Susan graduated from Hampshire High School WV as valedictorian in 1974. She was a varsity cheerleader and would continue to display school spirit well into her adult life. She passed up academic scholarship opportunities from schools far away to remain closer to home. She attended Allegany Community College and continued her career as a cheerleader where she earned an Associate’s degree. Later she would attend Fairmont State University before transferring and graduating from Frostburg State University with a degree in Business Economics. She went on to earn a Master’s degree in Adult Education from Marshall University. She began working as an accountant in the Hampshire County school system before transitioning to the adult education field in 1984. She would go on to supervise the Adult Education and GED program at Hampshire High School for several years. She took great satisfaction in teaching and helping her students. Former students rave about her still today. She was also involved in many other clubs and programs including but not limited to: Pep Club, Prom Committee, Home Bound (learning program for students who could not attend school in person), the literacy board, and Cheerleading advisor. During this time at Hampshire High School, Susan, her close friends, and her children were fixtures at all of the Trojan home and away sporting events. She would lead cheers, organize tunnels for the teams, and lead the fight song.
In 2000, she left HHS to become the Adult Education Coordinator at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail. She would later re-join the Hampshire County School System as Director of Personnel and Human Resources before accepting the same position within the Mineral County School System. She would serve in that role until she retired in 2019. After retirement, she was sought after for consultant roles. She worked with Morgan and Jefferson Counties as a consultant in HR. She operated with integrity and followed the Golden Rule. She believed in doing the right thing even though that wasn’t always the easiest thing. Susan was well respected and liked by her colleagues. A co-worker once said, “Susan is one of those rare leaders who is an inspiring mentor for the whole staff. Susan exhibits strong interpersonal skills and a unique capacity for organization. She is the go-to person for conflict resolution and problem solving. Though she’s never one to draw attention to herself, Susan’s positive attitude and the respect others feel toward her are profound.”
One of Susan’s passions was the fight against cancer. She, along with her sister Patty, organized and brought the first walk for cancer to Hampshire County. This later became the Hampshire County Relay for Life which is now a staple in the community. The event has raised over one million dollars for cancer research. She also provided prudent advice and resources for those who have had to fight the battle against cancer or care for a loved one with cancer.
She married the love of her life, Jimmy Grady, and they set up shop just off of Route 50 in Romney. They lived there for several years. Together, they would welcome two sons: Ian and Jordan. Her boys were her pride and joy. She quickly became their #1 Fan and re-channeled her inner cheerleader. Susan cheered her boys on in life and on the court. To this day, her voice can still be heard echoing between the walls in various gymnasiums throughout the region, specifically Old Campobello at Allegany High School where her sons played basketball. In the fall of 2002, Jimmy and Susan moved to Potomac Park in the Cumberland area and played an integral role in putting Tulip Street on the map. The Gradys welcomed many of their sons’ friends and teammates over the years, treating them like children of their own. In terms of mothers, Susan is widely hailed and regarded as the G.O.A.T. She was more than a mother, she was a best friend.
Susan and Jimmy also organized and ran an annual golf outing to raise money for the American Cancer Society. This tournament raised several thousands of dollars for the “Hope Seekers” Relay for Life family team- which Susan founded and led.
Susan was a very family-oriented person. She loved talking with her close friends and spending time with her family. She enjoyed watching WVU games, reading, family gatherings, family cookouts, rides around town, the electric slide, and “Pool Days” in the summer. Susan was also a member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliary. Several years ago, she began hosting annual Christmas and 4th of July celebrations that were always looked forward to. Over the years, Susan impatiently waited for a grandchild. She finally got her wish when her grandson Jinnix was born in the Summer of 2020. He instantly became the new light of her life. She quickly began to shower him with gifts and love. Susan was able to experience some memorable moments with Jinnix that will be cherished.
Susan was an extraordinary woman; whose life and legacy painted a picture for all of those around her to admire. She possessed so many remarkable qualities including kindness, compassion, strength, and selflessness. She always put others before herself. Susan was funny, with a great sense of humor, and very smart. She was constantly learning about new things. She was an immensely intelligent person whose brilliance was only masked by her humble nature. Susan had a special way of instilling confidence, reassuring belief, and encouraging hope.
In addition to the previously mentioned family members, Susan will be missed by her family members. Local family members include Patty and Phil Wygal, Tricia Morris, Tracey Wygal, and Matthew Wygal. She will also be missed cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, friends, daughter in-laws, sister in-laws, brother in-laws, her two fur-babies Boomer and Sable, and many others. Although she will be missed physically, her energy remains. Her love of family, beautiful smile, and contagious laugh will forever be held in the minds of those who knew her. You had to have known her to feel or fully understand who she was and what she stood for. The amount of love that she created, gave, and received is exorbitant. It was once said that heroes get remembered and legends never die. Susan will always be remembered for her everlasting impact that she had on others. Her spirit will live on each and every day in the hearts of her loved ones.
Be a Flamingo….
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations earmarked towards “The Susan Grady Scholarship Fund” as the family intends to set up a scholarship in Susan’s name to honor her lifelong dedication to education. Also, the family is asking for hand-written personal memories of Susan. Please send all scholarship donations and written memories to the attention of: “The Grady’s” at 626 Amarth Lane Cranberry Twp, PA 16066.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.