Susan (Strawderman) Peer, 73, of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Susan was born in 1947 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Philip and Wilda Strawderman. She was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1966, Shenandoah University, and George Mason University. Susan was a Registered Nurse and retired from Winchester Medical Center. She was a member of Market Street United Methodist Church and served as Parish Nurse. Susan volunteered at the Free Medical Clinic. She enjoyed crafting and would sell her merchandise at many craft shows, Susan's Country Crafts.
She married Gary Wayne Peer on June 30, 1968 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with her husband are daughters, Julie Elizabeth Stewart (Robert) of Winchester, VA and Laura Peer Stevens of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Haley Davis, Susan Ava Stewart and Logal Stewart all of Winchester, VA and Michael Stevens, II of Stephens City, VA; great grandson, Nathan Stevens of Stephens City, VA.
Susan was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Stevens; one sister and three brothers.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the Blue Ridge Hospice staff for their comforting and loving care given to Susan in her final days.
A private graveside service will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Susan's memory to Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
