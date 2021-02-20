Susan T. Myers, 66, of Clear Brook, VA passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 13, 2021, at her home. She is now celebrating in her new home with Jesus.
Susan was born in 1954 in Winchester, VA, daughter of Anne Tabb of Charles Town, WV, and the late James Tabb. She was a graduate of Charles Town High School, Class of 1972. Susan continued her education earning a Bachelor's degree in Education at Shepherd College and a Master's degree in Reading at West Virginia University. First, she was an elementary educator at North Jefferson Elementary School, and then became a Substitute Teacher with the Frederick County Public School System, retiring in 2020. Susan was Vice President of the family business, Daystar, Inc., and supported her husband in all of his endeavors. She was a member of Canvas Church, Winchester, VA.
Susan was very active in TOPS organization, Habitat for Humanity, and volunteered with children's groups at her church. She enjoyed singing in choirs and was always supportive of her own children with their concerts and sporting events. Susan loved shopping and watching the birds outside her home. She was a very kind hearted soul. Susan was always helping and caring for the elderly and those in need. She loved to talk, socialize, and never met a stranger. She wanted to help everyone she could.
Susan married Darryl Lee Myers October 17, 1981 in Charles Town, WV.
Surviving with her husband is a daughter, Bonnie J. Pullen (Kyle) of Charles Town, WV; sons, Ryan J. Myers of Inwood, WV and Luke T. Myers (Lauren) of Charlottesville, VA; grandson, Parker Pullen of Charles Town, WV; sisters, Ruth Knable (Ted) of Greencastle, PA and Linda Adams (Frankie) of Charles Town, WV; brother Terry Tabb (Debbie Deming) of Kearneysville, WV; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 5 pm to 8 pm on Friday, February 26th, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel in Winchester, VA. Due to Virginia State regulations due to COVID-19, we would ask people to please wear a mask, social distance, and observe CDC recommendations.
A celebration of life for Susan will be at 11 am on Saturday, February 27th, at Covenant Church, 7485 Shepherdstown Pike, Shepherdstown, WV, with Pastor Brandon Thomas officiating. The service will be livestreamed and viewed at http://covenant-experience.com/sermons/ (then click on Watch Live) or search on Facebook or YouTube at "Covenant Church Shepherdstown". Interment will be in Edge Hill Cemetery, Charles Town, WV.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Myers, Luke Myers, Kyle & Parker Pullen, George Tabb, Dennis Myers, and Duane Myers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Tabb and Frankie Adams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Susan's memory to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
