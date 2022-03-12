Susan Zelda Nichols DeHaven
Susan Zelda Nichols DeHaven (Age 80), of Alexandria, VA, died at home on December 26, 2021 in the loving care of her husband of 59 years, Stewart DeHaven, and sons, Paul and Kevin, after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. Susan was born to William Glen Nichols and Norma Cameron Warrenfeltz Nichols in Winchester, VA. As a child, she was active in the Girl Scouts, was a member of the Luther League, and graduated from John Handley High School. In 1962, Susan graduated as a registered nurse from Union Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, Maryland. Susan and Stewart were married the same year and settled in Alexandria, VA where they were blessed with their two sons. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Susan worked as an E.R. nurse at Fairfax Hospital and at Circle Terrace Doctors Hospital before spending the remainder of her career as a nurse with doctors in private practice including Dr. Leonard Levine, Dr. Lawrence Shuman, Dr. Joel Temme, and Alexandria Internal Medicine.
Throughout her life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she celebrated as a life-long member of the Lutheran church. Active within Peace Lutheran Church since 1975, she enthusiastically participated as a youth deacon, member of the fellowship and witness committees, greeter, reader of lessons, communion assistant, Bible study, and quilting. A friend for life, she remained a member of the Circle women's group at Faith Lutheran Church in Arlington, VA. for nearly 50 years. Passionate about music, Susan sang with the Messengers of Peace, played in the Bells Con Brio Handbell Choir, and supported the arts in the D.C. area. Mentally active, Susan was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles. Inquisitive and engaging, Susan enjoyed traveling with Stewart and meeting new friends wherever she went.
Susan is survived by her husband, Stewart, sons, Paul DeHaven of Herndon, VA, and Kevin DeHaven (Joy) of Huntersville, NC, granddaughter, Amanda, sister, Charlotte 'Sug' Rainsberger, two nieces Shannon Rainsberger and Corey Brookover (Bob), great-niece, Finn Brookover, and god-daughter, Allison Almason (Steve).
A celebration of life will be held on March 19, at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 6362 Lincolnia Road, Alexandria, VA. An additional celebration of life service will be held on March 20, at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 West Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susan's honor may be made to: the Peace Lutheran Church Quilting and Music Ministries as well as blood donations to your local blood donation center.
